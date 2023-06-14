SAPS calls for halt to showing graphic video of Soshanguve tavern shooting

Johannesburg – The management team of the SAPS in Gauteng has called on social media-users to stop circulating a graphic video of a shooting incident at a tavern in Jukulyn, Soshanguve, on the night of June 11, 2023. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said that a team of detectives from the local police station, Rietgat, and detectives from Tshwane District, led by a seasoned investigator from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes (murder and robbery unit) are investigating a case of attempted murder after 15 people were wounded during the shooting incident.

“The team, which also comprises members of crime intelligence, forensic crime scene management, and other units within the SAPS, has worked around the clock to identify the lone gunman and the vehicle used to make a getaway. “Tracing and tracking of the suspect and the driver of the getaway vehicle are under way,” said Nevhuhulwi. Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said it was “disheartening to see people who were enjoying themselves being targeted and attacked in this manner”.

“The dedicated team of experts appointed has been instructed to leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for the victims,” said Mawela. Nevhuhulwi said that the Visible Policing Directorate at the provincial office, through Partnership Policing and Social Crime Prevention were engaging liquor outlet owners to discuss and find amicable solutions, among others, for the safety and security of patrons as well as gender-based violence perpetrated at these establishments at times. Earlier, two mass shooting incidents at taverns took place in Limpopo. The first took place in Malamulele where two people were shot dead and six wounded.

∎ Police said eight unknown males came to the tavern, and without warning started shooting randomly. The suspects shot eight people: two succumbed on the scene from gunshot wounds. Six were taken hospital for treatment. Several cartridges fired from a pistol were found scattered on the scene of the crime, police said. ∎ In Pharare village in Maake, outside Tzaneen, two unknown men armed with a rifle and pistol stormed the tavern at 2am and started shooting indiscriminately at patrons sitting outside.