SAPS initiate internal disciplinary process after alleged failure to promptly assist murdered learner’s family

Johannesburg - The SAPS management has announced that an internal disciplinary process has been initiated by local police to probe the alleged failure of members to promptly assist the family of murdered learner Palesa Malatji. This comes after scores of Soshanguve residents protested at the Rietgat police station on Monday, decrying poor service by the police following the discovery of 17-year-old Malatji's body on Friday near the Echibini Secondary School.

Following a visit to Malatji's home on Monday by Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), and members of the police, irate community members proceeded to the local police station, demanding the urgent arrests of the people responsible for the learner's death. Malatji’s uncle, Thabiso Malatji told the media how the family felt let down by the lack of urgent intervention by the police in helping the family locate the learner earlier. The SAPS management said they were concerned about the allegations regarding the police’s failure to assist the family on May 25.

The police reported that following preliminary investigations into the said allegations, the station commander of Rietgat had established that the deceased’s mother and uncle came to the Phuthanong Police Contact Point, which is the satellite for SAPS Rietgat, at around 8pm. The family allegedly requested that the police at the Community Service Centre (CSC) accompany them in their search for their missing daughter. Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said while it was alleged that the police officers on duty told the family that they were not able to assist as they had no vehicle available, this was in contrast to the process that the police should follow when a missing person is reported, especially a minor.

Muridili explained that the family then left the police station and came back less than an hour later, and it was during this time that the police officers registered a missing persons complaint and then accompanied the family to search for Palesa, where her lifeless body was found near the local school. "All the necessary resources were mobilised to the crime scene, including Forensic Services, Biology K9, Detectives, and Missing Persons Investigators, to comb the crime scene for exhibits and track any biological samples. The provincial commander of Crime Investigation Services thereafter convened a team of detectives that have compiled an investigation plan. "The team, which is working around the clock and following all leads in order to crack the case, has so far brought in six persons of interest for interviews," she said.

In addition to the initial efforts by the police, Muridili said the station commander of Rietgat had started with the necessary procedures to institute an internal disciplinary process for the members that allegedly failed to provide a service to the family. She explained that omitting to perform services needed by the community was seen as a serious offence, as it brought the service into disrepute. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said the provincial commissioner in Gauteng strongly condemned the laxity of members that were present at the Phuthanong CSC when the family initially came to report the complaint.