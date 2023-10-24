SAPS investigating police vehicle transporting prisoners

The police are investigating a culpable homicide case following a vehicle collision on Monday (October 23) on the M1 near the Athol Oakland off ramp. According to a police statement, the driver of a Ford Ranger bakkie lost control of the vehicle amid a road rage incident involving another vehicle, causing him to collide with a police vehicle transporting prisoners from court.

“The police bakkie had eight male prisoners, two female prisoners and the driver. “Three male prisoners, one female prisoner and driver (police officer) were declared dead on the scene while other victims including the driver of the Ford Ranger were taken to hospital with injuries,” read the police statement A case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigations.

Meanwhile in Limpopo, the Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe and her management team, had taken note of a video circulating on various social media platforms, showing a police van transporting furniture. Police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said Hadebe allayed fears of any untoward behaviour by the police, as the vehicle in question was deployed to assist with the transportation of furniture to various police stations. "We need to put it on record that the SAPS Provincial Management is aware of the vehicle doing the rounds on social media.