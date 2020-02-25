Last month at the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC), the SAPS was found to have “humiliated” Pretoria major-generals by removing them as cluster commanders of several police stations to mere “overseers” of individual stations in what has been labelled “a recipe for disaster” in police leadership.
Major-generals Anna Mateisi, Masego Botshelong, Nicholas Sithole, Girly Mbele, Pooblan Subbiah and Ketlareng Mohajane were each awarded R25000 by the SSSBC for being unfairly demoted.
This related to a restructuring programme the SAPS embarked on in February last year to deploy senior police managers to local stations to address crime experienced by communities.
However, SSSBC arbitrator advocate PH Kirstein found this process to have been flawed because the six wronged senior officers went from being cluster commanders to being station overseers and were “stripped of all command and control”.