SAPS vows to discipline members for lax response to Palesa Malatji’s family

Johannesburg - The SAPS management says it has no room for complacency and has initiated an internal disciplinary process to probe the alleged failure of members to promptly assist the family of murdered learner Palesa Malatji. This comes after scores of Soshanguve residents protested at the Rietgat police station on Monday, decrying poor service by the police following the discovery of 17-year-old Malatji’s body on Friday near Echibini Secondary School.

After a visit to Malatji’s home on Monday by Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) and the members of the police, irate community members proceeded to the local police station, demanding the urgent arrests of the people responsible for the learner’s death. Uncle Thabiso Malatji told the media how the family felt let down by the lack of urgent intervention by the police in helping the family locate the learner earlier. Malatji told the media that going to the local police to request a vehicle to assist with the search for his niece, he was told that there were no vehicles available, leaving him to use his own car. The police, he said, only acted on the family’s return to ask for help as it was getting darker with no sign of the youngster.

SAPS management said it was concerned about the allegations regarding the police’s failure to assist the family on May 25. Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili explained that omitting to perform services needed by the community was seen as a serious offence as it brought the service into disrepute. The police spokesperson said the provincial commissioner of the police in Gauteng strongly condemned the laxity of the members that were present at the Phuthanong CSC when the family initially came to report the complaint.