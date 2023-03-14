SAPS whistle-blower flees country to undisclosed location

Mashale says she will now be appealing to the International Criminal Court for what she terms “hideous crimes committed against innocent citizens”.

At the weekend, Mashale tweeted that she had fled the country to an undisclosed location due to the continued threats to her life.

“I am out of the country, and I am safe. Thank you for the efforts of everyone who still cares for this country. So I mentioned R350 and slaves in the same sentence, and wow! Indeed, you are enslaved by the government, making you believe that R350 is a favour to human dignity… I have finally fled the country and turned into a fugitive, spreading false allegations against SAPS. Now I must be jailed. Catch me if you can; my voice will remain a thunder in your heads until you come clean and give SA back to its rightful owners, not your R350 slaves. I will be back,” she tweeted this week.

Mashale is a former administrative clerk who worked in the Free State Police’s firearms, liquor and second-hand goods departments.