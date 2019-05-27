A fan takes a selfie with Saray Khumalo after touching down in South Africa from Nepal where she conquered Mount Everest, a feat that made her the first black African woman to do so. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - After years of trying to reach the peak of Mount Everest, this morning Saray Khumalo got to celebrate the achievement with her fans and family. Khumalo landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday morning to loud singing and dancing by her family and well wishers.

She tried four times to climb the mountain. The first two were scuppered by bad weather and another one an injury and she had to airlifted to hospital from the mountain in Nepal.

She has committed to climb seven highest peaks in seven continents. So far she’s summitted four.

“I embarked on this journey in 2012...in an effort to educate an African child. I have done this because of everyone who has invested in my education,” Khumalo said.

“I believe that in a small way I took everyone African with me to the top. I wish this summit will inspire the African child to reach their own personal summit.”

Khumalo and expedition leader Noel Hanna from Ireland arrived back home on Monday morning. They have raised R130 000 for the education of schoolchildren.

One member of their team died and Hanna said they were unable to retrieve his body.

“There are many more mountains to climb. If you don’t do it the first time, keep going because a summit is only step ahead. Thank you for the support,” Khumalo said.

Hanna said: “Saray understood from the beginning that we had a time limit to get to the summit. We didn’t spend as much as we wanted at the summit because it was cold.”

