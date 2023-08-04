Sars denies meeting between Ramaphosa and Sars commissioner

Johannesburg - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has noted the statement made by EFF president Julius Malema during his press conference on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in the Johannesburg CBD. The Revenue Service noted Malema saying that there was a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter where Ramaphosa gave Kieswetter an instruction to investigate the tax affairs of those that attended and sponsored the EFF gala dinner held on July 27.

“Today’s statement was preceded by the statement made by Mr Malema on Saturday at the EFF rally that Sars is ‘harassing’ his family with a view to find anything unlawful against him for nefarious purposes,” said Sars. Sars said it did not usually comment on statements made about it in the party-political realm. However, it was duty-bound on this occasion to issue a response. “Sars categorically and strongly denies that any such meeting between President Ramaphosa and commissioner Kieswetter took place.

“Commissioner Kieswetter has on many occasions made it abundantly clear that if there were ever any undue influence on his work or if he were to be given unlawful instructions by any politician, he would immediately resign his position rather than undermine his oath of office,” Sars said. Sars further noted that Kieswetter had worked relentlessly to rebuild Sars after it was repurposed by individuals to further the corrupt intent of state capture. “He would therefore work to protect the hard work of more than 12 500 Sars employees rather than entertain any unlawful request.