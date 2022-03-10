SA’s own ’Tinder Swindler’ allegedly stole R3m from lover

The man dubbed the ’South African Tinder Swindler’ Amon Namara was released on R500 000 bail by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Picture: Supplied The woman who led to the charging and arrest of the so-called South Africa’s own ’Tinder Swindler’ lost R3 million to him. Amon Namara, the 43-year-old sales representative accused of scamming Sandton-based women he met on Tinder, appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for bail yesterday. He was arrested over a week ago.

Magistrate Nishani Beharie granted the bail, and set it at a staggering R500 000. Bail conditions that she set for Namara included that he should report to a police station near him daily, he should not leave Gauteng or South Africa, and he should not make contact with witnesses. The State had opposed Namara’s bail. Its grounds included that it had a strong prima facie case against him, he could interfere with witnesses, and that he was in the country illegally.

A Ugandan national, Namara used a relative’s Visa to remain in South Africa. He was married to a South African woman and divorced, leading to the State to believe he is now undocumented. Prosecutor Goitsemang Goremang submitted an affidavit by Lieutenant Colonel Sello Mohapeloa, detailing the grounds for the bail opposition. Mohapeloa stated that Namara stood a chance to be slapped with a myriad of charges, as more women were expected to come forward.

His appearance yesterday related to counts of fraud and money laundering, relating to a case by a Sandton woman. Mohapeloa detailed that the woman believed Namara loved her. She did not suspect much when he proposed a business start-up to her. The lover borrowed R3 million from her friends to allegedly channel toward the business. Mohapeloa stated that the woman transferred R1.3m to Namara’s bank account and gave him R1.7m in cash.

“Once the applicant received the R3 million, he disappeared and left the complainant with a huge debt to service,” said Mohapeloa’s affidavit. “It was at that time that the complainant realised that the relationship between the two of them was actually a scam … The applicant came into her life with an intention to defraud her,” read the affidavit. The money did not go toward any business deal, but Namara used it to fund his lavish lifestyle, said the affidavit.

“It is evident from the spending of the money that it was purely for the benefit of the applicant and/or his family and/or allies. “The investigation has revealed that during the period of the money being transferred to the applicant, one motor vehicle was purchased,” added Mohapeloa. This was a blue Mercedes Benz. Namara paid the Centurion-based dealership more than R722 000 in cash for it.

Mohapeloa added: “It is worth indicating that the said motor vehicle is still at large and (it) was registered in the name of the Applicant’s ex-wife, who indicates in her affidavit that she never gave the applicant any permission to do so, as they are already divorced. “Such an act by the applicant amounts to a misrepresentation,” added Mohapeloa. Mohapeloa added that another woman opened a case against Namara at the Sandton Police Station. She alleged that he scammed her of R42 000.

“It has been widely reported in the media that there are other individuals who may have suffered the same fate as the complaint in this matter, and it is expected that they will come forward to report their cases,” said Mohapeloa. “The State is still collecting evidence in some of the cases,” added Mohapeloa Defence lawyer Eric Bryer presented grounds justifying Namara’s release on bail.

He read an affidavit in which his client denied the charges preferred against him. “I say I am innocent of the charge being prepared against me,” read the affidavit. Namara stated that he supported two children and he was in the country legally.

He will be back in court on April 29. [email protected]