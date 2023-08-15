SA’s Paul ‘breaking’ boundaries all the way to the Olympics

Johannesburg - As the world celebrates the progression of breaking, South Africa honours local dancers who have spent the past few years breaking boundaries in the world of dance. South African break dancer and entertainer Courtnae Paul, fondly known as b-girl Courtnae, is vying to qualify for the Olympics in the break-dancing category.

"The first Red Bull BC One South Africa was in 2007, and the b-girl category was introduced in 2019. Now that we are going to the Olympics, that just shows that the sport is progressing. Being in the Olympics is also taking our culture and our dance to another level where there is a huge appetite on a global scale," commented b-girl Courtnae. "Breaking was the highest-watched sport at this year’s Youth Olympics, and that shows that there is interest. I really hope that the sport will remain in the Olympics beyond 2024," she added. Breaking set foot in Mzansi over 20 years ago and has thrived in leaps and bounds with various competitions taking place, including Red Bull BC One, which crowned its first SA champion in 2007.

Since its arrival in South Africa, Red Bull BC One has unearthed and spotlighted the country's top b-boys and b-girls, such as Vouks, b-boy Benny, b-boy Meaty, b-girl Courtnae, and b-girl Mids. One year before breaking makes its debut at the Olympic Games, Busta Rhymes is joined by some of the best b-girls and b-boys to dissect the progression of breaking. A new documentary on Red Bull TV, “Pushing Progression: Breaking”, unpacks how breaking went from the Bronx to the world stage.

“Pushing Progression: Breaking” explores how breaking emerged as a dance style in the Bronx in the late sixties. It thrived for more than a decade before it made its mainstream debut in 1984, when 100 breakers performed at the opening ceremony of the world’s biggest sporting event. The televised spectacle propelled it worldwide. Throughout the nineties, crew battles at local competitions were the norm. Fast forward to 2004, when Switzerland hosted the inaugural Red Bull BC One World Final.

Back then, the major one-to-one competition was the first of its kind, comprising a line-up of 16 b-boys battling it out for the first Red Bull BC One World Championship belt. "It was the first big one-on-one [breaking event] to ever come to the scene," said Red Bull BC One All Star Phil Wizard from Canada. Since then, the competition has evolved into the largest one-to-one breaking battle hosted in a different major city each year, where thousands of b-boys and b-girls compete for a chance to be crowned World Champions.