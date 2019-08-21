Chanel Alberts, coach of the Pirates Sevens women's team, is confident her side have chance to get into the Dubai Sevens tournament. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency (ANA)

In a world where women’s sports is either looked down upon or simply ignored, Piwokuhle Nyanda is an inspiration on how to make your mark on uneven grounds. Nyanda, 26, and her team, the Pirates Women’s Rugby Club, are heading to Dubai for the Rugby Sevens Invitational Tournament taking place in December.

This comes after the announcement that Mastercard would be sponsoring the team, a big boost in a sport whose male players still get a bigger piece of the pie dished out by corporate sponsors.

The news has brought in a lot of determination to the squad to do well.

Nyanda said the team had been putting a lot of practise and preparing hard for the upcoming tournament.

“All I am going to say is, Chanel Alberts, Pirates coach, is making us run for our dear lives.

“She is really getting us ready,” she said.

Nyanda said she and her team were excited about the tournament.

“I think it is a dream come true for everyone in the team, including myself.

For a club that has been around for only two years, Nyanda expressed that she was happy to see that such big brands still recognised small clubs.

“We have to perform now. It gave us motivation,” she said.

She recalled that growing up in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni, she was nicknamed “Bryan Habana”, after former Springbok player because she was naturally fast.

Nyanda then started following Habana’s career and was inspired by him.

“When I watched rugby, I would watch just to see him because he was my motivation to start playing. I really do look up to him,” she said.

She was 21 years old when she started playing rugby and really started to enjoy the game when she received affirmation from friends and family when she was scouted by Alberts.

“I became good at rugby and people would tell me I am very talented,” Nyanda said.