SATA chairman and Mauritius Telecom chief executive Sherry Singh at the launch of SATA Connect.

Port Louis, Mauritius - The Southern Africa Telecommunications Association (SATA) have launched their sharing digital platform, SATA Connect.

At the weekend, the launch took place at the leading provider of ICT services and solutions in Mauritius, Mauritius Telecom (MT). MT has been at the forefront of innovation in the field of ICT, breaking new ground and opening up new opportunities for the Mauritian population.

The SATA Connect digital platform was established to help build stronger identity and relationships within the SATA community through the sharing of information.

At the launch, which was attended by the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation for the republic Yogida Sawmynaden, SATA chairman and MT chief executive Sherry Singh said the platform was for overcoming challenges and knowledge sharing.

"One challenge we found was that there was no knowledge database among the 16 member countries of SATA. We each in our own countries have a lot of information. But when we collaborate we don't have a common place where we can meet and share our data and update our knowledge."

Another challenge was with collaboration. It is not always easy to connect. Different countries, sometimes different time zones. It is not easy always to chat on email or just one on one basis."

Singh also added that engagement was an issue.

"When we meet as members we are enthusiastic, but when we get back to our situations the routine takes over and sometimes the regional agenda takes a back seat. So we needed to find ways to make the engagement better."

In April, when Singh was appointed as chairman, he committed to deliver a higher level of sharing and interaction to SATA members.

The website will aim to deliver in this commitment by helping to build a stronger identity and relationships within the SATA community through sharing information among the members and the general public.

The platform has seven spaces of interaction namely News&Media, Activities&Events, Governance, Resolutions, Knowledge Base as well as Policy&Regulation.

It will also be promoting awareness among the public about SATA activities, ICT and telecommunications.

In addition a mobile app was also launched, available on both Android and IOS, to provide easier access and a greater opportunity for sharing.

SATA was established in 1980 aiming to spearhead regional ICT infrastructure and services developments.

Singh said the whole success of SATA Connect would depend on the members.

"To what extent they feel it is interesting to them to share information and collaborate between ourselves. What's going to make the tool really useful is for the members to contribute. I'm going to try my best to motivate and have performance be visible."

