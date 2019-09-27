When the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz first launched the music market last year, it was met with positive feedback from music lovers.

The showcase took place over four days featuring musicians including Nelisiwe Sibiya, Aus Tebza and Zano as well as culinary treats at one of Joburg’s most popular squares.

All the artists who performed at the market last year will be performing on the Joy of Jazz stages.

This year, the market will run over three days at Nelson Mandela Square featuring Ghanaian artist Kyekyeku, Koh Mr Saxman and the Standard Bank Youth Jazz Band among others. Sakhile Moleshe will be MCing the three-day event. Developing bands Afrida Marimba, Y U Asking Me and Afrika Jazz Band will perform Friday.

Saturday will have the sounds of P.A Band, Ark of Arts Band and the Youth Jazz Band.

On Sunday the Tokolo Jazz Band, Thai artist Koh Saxman and the Netherlands’ Alexander Beets will perform with Ghana’s Kyekyeku closing things off.

Dubbed the Jazzy Joburg Market, Joburg Tourism will be using this event to partner with small businesses and increase tourism within Johannesburg. From food stalls to arts and crafts exhibitors, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Joy of Jazz festival director Mantwa Chinoamadi said they were thrilled to be hosting the market for a second time.

“It is a way to showcase our diversity, musicality, talent, art and food. We want a fun way to ease music lovers into the main Jazz festival, while still enticing those that are indecisive about buying their festival tickets. The artists we have on the lineup are all accomplished, dynamic performers who we are determined to build relations with for future shows. We encourage everyone to come and have a good time at the market; it’s a friendly, welcoming environment for all.”

Standard Bank Young Artist All Star Jazz Band: Nduduzo Makhathini is seen at the Opening day of the Annual Standard Bank Joy of Jazz at The Sandton Convention Centre. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency(ANA)

MMC for Economic Development, Leah Knott added that their would be a market walkabout Friday as part of the World Tourism Day celebrations.

““In spite of all the challenges we face in growing our tourism numbers on an ongoing basis, we are encouraged by the growth in visitors to Joburg. It couldn’t be more appropriate that the Jazzy Joburg Market walkabout coincides with the UNWTO’s World Tourism Day. Especially in light of the fact that the 2019 theme is Tourism and Jobs – a better future for all.”

She added that Gauteng was Africa’s most visited city since 2013 according to the Global Destination Cities Index.

The market will act as a build up to the main festival taking place at the convention centre in Sandton.

For those who will be attending the three day spectacular for the first time, there will be four stages- Diphala, Conga, Dinaledi and Mbira- with which they can familiarise themselves with and catch their favourite acts on.

The convention centre turns into a hub of activity over the three days allowing music lovers to not only enjoy their favourite local and international acts but also experience new sounds and mingle with the talent.

Apart from South Africa, acts from France, Thailand, Netherlands, Cuba, USA, Indonesia, Norway, Mozambique, Ghana and Nigeria will add to the global feel and talent showcase that the Joy of Jazz offers.