S’bu Mseleku’s death strikes blow to sporting community

Johannesburg - The South African sporting community was struck a hard blow by the death of sports journalism legend S’busiso Mseleku who succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday. Mseleku, 59, was a long-time sports editor of City Press but made his name as a sports journalist for the Sowetan and Drum magazine and delivering sports analysis for SABC Sports and other broadcast channels. Mseleku left City Press last year to start his own digital platform Mseleku Sports. Mseleku was also one of three journalists with Molefi Mika and Sello Rabothata who coined the name “Bafana Bafana” for South Africa’s senior men’s national team. The Mseleku family confirmed in a statement that he died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging of a Covid-19 related illness. He is survived by his wife and five children. Mseleku’s old friend and family spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “He was admitted to the hospital a couple of weeks back and it was a second readmission to the hospital. He had been admitted the first time about a month ago and then there were complications that came up and he had to be readmitted into hospital again.”

He added that the family was having a difficult time not only because Mseleku died but also because he was critically ill in hospital prior to his demise.

“After his father passed away, he took up the mantle of being the head of the family so his concern was not only over his own children but also over his larger family. He looked after his mother and was very close to his sisters, so he will be dearly missed,” he said.

Magwenya said his death has also been felt back home in Magabeni, a small township south of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

“There were a number of initiatives that he started in the community including sponsoring a local football tournament, hosting Christmas occasions for the elderly and providing them with food parcels in the build-up to Christmas,” he said.

Tributes for the late sports journalism legend poured in on Tuesday including condolence messages from Mseleku’s friends and sports journalism colleagues.

Close friend, film-maker, producer and creator of popular SABC soapie Muvhango Duma ka Ndlovu said in a Facebook post that Mseleku was his dear friend, brother and cousin.

“Corona death is not only devastating because it is death, but the implications around the burial are a shock to our system as Africans,” he said.

South African Football Association (Safa) president Dr Danny Jordaan said in a statement that the association was heartbroken, gutted and felt empty.

“S’busiso Mseleku was a giant in every right. He is the one who coined the name ‘Bafana Bafana’ for our senior men’s national team. He was among the highly respected writers and commentators within the sports industry. South Africa is poorer without him. We have been plunged into mourning,” he said.

Sports broadcaster Thomas Mlambo, who also worked closely with Mseleku at the SABC tweeted that a great journalist, editor and role model had fallen.

“Commitment, dedication, tenacity, and longevity coupled with an unwavering passion for asking the hard question. An encyclopedia of learning for me as I was coming up,” he said.

Veteran sports writer and current communications manager at SuperSport, Clinton van der Berg, also paid tribute to Mseleku.

“These truly are dreadful times. SA sports writing has lost another of its most passionate wordsmiths. Farewell to old friend S’busiso Mseleku, who died yesterday. Peace and prayers to his family. RIP good man,” he tweeted.

@Chulu_M

The Star