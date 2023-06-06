Scale of SA’s jobs crisis laid bare

Johannesburg - The failure “to create jobs” has been South Africa’s most enduring problem since 1994, according to the Institute of Race Relations (IRR). The full extent of this is brought out in the 2023 edition of the South African Survey, published by the IRR.

“The South Africa Survey, the latest edition of which was released last week, is a comprehensive collection of statistics on the state of the country, produced annually since the 1940s. “It is regarded as the definitive dispassionate account of the country, providing not only a snapshot of the year in review but also detailed time series data and international comparisons,” the IRR said in a statement. South Africa officially defines unemployment as referring to those lacking work, wanting and being available for work, and actively seeking it, it said.

“By these measures, the rate has grown from 20% in 1994 to 33% in 2022. The expanded definition dispenses with the requirement that those without work are actively seeking work; it therefore includes those who are discouraged from seeking work. By this measure, the unemployment rate has shot up from 31.5% to 44.1%,” the IRR lamented. This makes South Africa an outlier. Greece, despite its economic distress has an unemployment rate of 12.2%; Brazil 8.9%; China 5.3%; Russia 3.8%; the US 3.5%; and Uganda just 2.9%. “Perhaps more concerning is the participation and uptake of South Africa’s people in the economy. The labour participation rate measures the proportion of the working-age population that is economically active: those who are employed or unemployed but in the labour market. It distinguishes these from the economically inactive, which includes full-time students, home-makers, and pensioners,” the IRR said.