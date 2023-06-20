Scam: Stats SA warns of site that is fraudulently inviting applications for positions

Johannesburg – Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Tuesday that it has become aware of a site that is fraudulently inviting applications for positions at the organisation.
“The HR Database is not open, and we are not advertising any vacancies at the present moment,” Stats SA said in a recruitment scam alert.
The organisation said it uses two platforms for recruitment – the HR Database (https://apps.statssa.gov.za/HRRecruitment/) for short-term contract positions, and the e-Recruitment platform (https://apps.statssa.gov.za/erecruitment/#/browseJobs) for permanent positions.
“Please do not use any other platform to apply for positions at Stats SA... Please follow our official social media platforms to keep updated on when job opportunities arise,” Stats SA said.
The Star