Scared matric teen commits suicide after losing her new phone









File picture: Pixabay Johannesburg - As matric pupils are looking forward to the December holidays and getting their results, two Gauteng parents are in mourning after their children committed suicide in the middle of exams. One used his father's pistol while the other hanged herself. According to Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi, information they received was that a 17-year old pupil from Phahama Secondary school in Mohlakeng, Randfontein hanged herself after losing her phone. It's believed that the teenager was filled with panic after losing her new phone. Too scared to tell her parents, she took her own life and was found hanging at home on November 14. In another instance, a 19-year-old matriculant from Hoërskool Bekker in Magaliesburg shot himself with his father's pistol on November 17.

Spokesperson for the department Steve Mabona said although the teenager left a note behind, it's not known what drove him to take his own life.

"In the note he says 'don't judge people'. It's not explicitly clear as to why he was taking his life. However, we believe that the parents will have an idea as they may have background to what he is talking about in the note," Mabona said.

Lesufi said counsellors were dispatched to both schools following the incidents to offer support to pupils and staff.

"It is unfortunate and regrettable that learners took their own lives in this manner. We take this time to send our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and school communities during this time of grief.

"No words are enough to express our sorrow at a loss of our learners. We hope that the families will find comfort in the knowledge that we too share their loss," Lesufi said.

The Star