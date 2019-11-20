Johannesburg - As matric pupils are looking forward to the December holidays and getting their results, two Gauteng parents are in mourning after their children committed suicide in the middle of exams.
One used his father's pistol while the other hanged herself.
According to Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi, information they received was that a 17-year old pupil from Phahama Secondary school in Mohlakeng, Randfontein hanged herself after losing her phone.
It's believed that the teenager was filled with panic after losing her new phone. Too scared to tell her parents, she took her own life and was found hanging at home on November 14.
In another instance, a 19-year-old matriculant from Hoërskool Bekker in Magaliesburg shot himself with his father's pistol on November 17.