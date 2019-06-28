The Gauteng Education Department has been accused of ignoring the rape allegations by an Orange Farm learner "because she is a poor orphan". Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Education Department has been accused of ignoring the rape allegations by an Orange Farm learner "because she is a poor orphan". AfriForum claims that when the 14-year-old learner from Aha-Thuto Secondary School reported the alleged rape committed by a teacher at the school last year, it was swept under the carpet.

As a result, the school governing body has approached AfriForum to privately prosecute the teacher.

“Why doesn't Lesufi act with the same diligence against the offender when the victim is an orphan from a rural school? Lesufi’s trend is to only become involved with issues where he can enjoy media attention to the detriment of the most vulnerable learners that are really in need of his attention and devotion,” Carien Bloem, AfriForum’s project co-ordinator for education, said.

She said when a similar case was reported at Bryanston High School earlier this year, Lesufi leapt into action.

In that incident a former Bryanston sports coach was fired after a 17-year-old schoolgirl opened sexual harassment charges against him. The man will appear in court at the end of July.

But Lesufi has come out strongly against the allegations, accusing AfriForum of politicking.

“We wish to reject the baseless accusations by AfriForum that the department ignored the learner and is treating matters based on social standing or class. It is unfortunate that some organisations would want to use such serious cases for their cheap political points scoring,” Lesufi said.

He said the department immediately took action after the matter was reported to them.

“Subsequently we have launched an investigation and as such the educator was suspended and will be subjected to a disciplinary process,” Lesufi said.

He said the learner involved was receiving counselling.

