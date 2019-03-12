File Picture.

Parents are up in arms after a Grade 9 learner was slapped with detention for having an afro hairstyle. The sought-after Joburg school is now facing a probe over claims of discrimination.

The learner at Hyde Park High School was late for school and was at the reception area when she was told she would face detention because of her afro. She is expected to serve the detention on Thursday.

On the school website, the code of conduct states that hair must look neat, may not fall on the face, may not be longer than the collar when it is tied up, and must be of natural colour.

The code of conduct also states that the hairstyle "must not draw attention to itself".

For boys, their sideburns may not be below the centre of the ear and they must be clean shaven. The code of conduct allows learners to wear religious jewellery as long as it isn't visible.

A parent who has a son at the school said it had a good record of being inclusive.

“The school has never had problems like this before. I have always been comfortable having my children there and was surprised to see that. Just because it is the first time it happens doesn't mean the school should not be taken to task.”

Another parent, who has children in Grade 9 and 11, said the teacher should be disciplined.

The Gauteng Education Department said it would send a team to the school to investigate the matter.

This isn't the first time that a school in the province has been accused of discriminating against pupils on the basis of their hair. Pretoria High School for Girls was accused of discriminating against black learners after it forbade them to don an afro.

A detailed report by the department found that the school had discriminated against black pupils.

The report found that learners at the school were victims of racism, and that the school's hair policy was enforced without sensitivity. It also found that black learners’ dignity was violated on numerous occasions.