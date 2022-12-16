Scores of delegates express frustration over the lengthy process of getting registered at ANC Elective Conference

Johannesburg - While the atmosphere at Nasrec appeared to be calm, a large group of delegates from various provinces have been delayed in receiving their accreditations on time, with load shedding being cited as the primary cause. Various delegates, namely from the North Cape, Western Cape, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and Limpopo, have expressed frustration as they wait for the lengthy accreditation process at the Unisa Conference Centre at Ormonde.

Story continues below Advertisement

While the situation at Nasrec appears to be steady, scores of delegates from different provinces are being delayed to get their accreditations at the Ormonde Unisa conference center @TheStar_news #ANCNationalConference pic.twitter.com/PEioluKML0 — Gold (@Black_Royalty00) December 16, 2022 KZN provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele explained that they have been in Gauteng since Thursday and further shared his hopes for the conference. "The registration is quite frustrating. It is very slow, yesterday we were supposed to close. There were issues with load shedding and many other matters. But as we speak, the provincial secretary of KwaZulu-Natal, together with all our regional secretaries, are inside trying to fast-track and ensure that the entire KwaZulu-Natal delegation is sorted," he said. ANC KZN provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele says the collective led by Dr. Zweli Mkhize is the only collective that will be capable of implementing policies without failure. @TheStar_news #ANCNationalConference pic.twitter.com/0fTGkaX4RN — Gold (@Black_Royalty00) December 16, 2022 He further called for a smoother process to avoid having the conference collapse.

"As KwaZulu-Natal, we have said from the onset that this is not going to be an easy process. This is a war. This is about the lives of our people. So everyone must be patient, even if we stay here until 12. We are calling for smooth processes. We want the conference not to collapse," he said. Pro Zweli Mkhize Delegates chant his name boldly expressing full support for his candidacy, as the race to the presidential election heats up. @TheStar_news #ANCNationalConference pic.twitter.com/d72Kt1dvRo — Gold (@Black_Royalty00) December 16, 2022 Speaking about his expectations, he said they are rallying behind Dr Zweli Mkhize. "We want to elect leadership that will implement policies without failure, policies of radical economic transformation, and we believe the collective led by Dr Zweli Mkhize is the only collective that will be capable of implementing such," said Mndebele.

Story continues below Advertisement