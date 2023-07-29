Scores of EFF supporters brave chilly weather and distance to celebrate 10th anniversary

EFF members and supporters have braved the cold weather and vast distances to celebrate with their party today, as the party celebrates its 10th birthday in Soweto. At the venue was, among others, Manqoba Mbabo from KZN, who said the party represented his freedom as a young person.

“I have come to celebrate with the Economic Freedom Fighters, which is the party that truly represents my freedom. I am here to celebrate my own freedom as a young person in South Africa, that is facing challenges when it comes to issues of young people.” Ahead of the start of the celebrations earmarked to start by 11, Soccer City Stadium was already filled to half capacity, with more of the army of red berets trickling into the arena. At least 30 artists are set to bring the venue to life, with performances expected from the likes of Kholeka, Black Motion, Spikiri, Alaska, Thebe, Bobby Blanco. They are scheduled to entertain at least 90 000 EFF supporters who have travelled from far and wide across the country.

The event has also seen a swelling group of street vendors and entrepreneurs selling merchandise in Johannesburg, who said they were already running out of stock. By Saturday morning, thousands of EFF supporters had made their way to the FNB Stadium where the party is set to celebrate ten years of its existence. Under the leadership of its charismatic leader, Julius Malema, the EFF, formed in 2013, is now the country's third biggest political party in the country.

Sakhele Mokalake from Soweto said he hopes to make enough money today to pay rent. “I needed to be here to celebrate with the EFF, but most importantly to make money for myself. I think it is going great as more people are expected to come through and support us. While others were selling food items, other vendors such as Thafeni Ncamane from Botshabelo, Free State said he was an accredited vendor of EFF regalia.