Scores say Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ staged blast to get media attention

Johannesburg - While neighbours were able to confirm having heard an explosion in the early hours of Monday following an alleged petrol bomb threat at Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini’s, Soweto home, many South Africans have poured cold water on the incident. On Monday, while members of the EFF and other political formations were protesting against load shedding and the high unemployment rate, the leader of the Soweto Parliament, Dlamini, blamed the Red Berets for having targeted his home and those of his neighbours due to his stance against the national shutdown. On social media, Dlamini alleged that two bombs exploded at his home and his neighbour’s windows were damaged in the aftermath.

“This was a well-invested operation. It’s not one of those small operations. It also speaks to the quality of leadership in this country when people have a different view of you and people beat you at your own game. EFF supporters said if I don’t stop challenging (Julius) Malema, I’ll get killed,” he said on Monday. Lesedi Rathelele, who lives opposite Dlamini’s home, said she was yet to start repairs on her windows, which she had sealed with plastic covers. “I am not even sure how much it will cost, as my windows are a special kind that will need specialised repairs.

“We heard what we thought was a blast just after 4am, and even though we were scared, we scurried about trying to figure out what was happening. We are just happy that we are still alive, as life is far more important than everything else that can be fixed,” she said. “We are still shaken and have been promised some sort of trauma counselling to deal with the ordeal. We are also grateful for the support from this community and everyone who came through to support us,” Rathelele said. After reports of the petrol bomb on Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited Dlamini’s home, saying he was glad to report that no one had been injured.

According to Dlamini, windows at his home and his neighbours were shattered in the blast. “No one was injured, though in the first house we visited, a young girl there needs counselling. She raised the issue that she was crying the whole night,” he said. Cele said some people had labelled Dlamini a liar after he reported the incident on social media, adding that from what he could gather, something powerful was used. Dlamini responded to negative comments regarding the authenticity of the bomb, saying even the bomb squad confirmed to him that it was a real commercial bomb and not a petrol bomb as initially thought.

“I would not want to worry myself about people who are commenting on social media because they want to push their own narrative. “What matters to me is the unity and support of the mothers and grannies who have stood beside me on the matter. “As neighbours and the community of Soweto, we are more united after this incident than we have been. These are the neighbours who know me and who understand the history of our country’s Struggle,” he said.

However, scores on social media castigated the leader of the Soweto Parliament, saying he had staged the blast to get media attention. “So the ANC paid Nhlanhla Lux to create a fake bomb story and pin it on the EFF because they don’t want to be criticised for their dictatorship and lack of service delivery,” Twitter user Kolisa Sinyaya said. Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the SAPS were investigating.