Seasoned actor Muzi Mthabela ventures into radio

Popular actor Muzi Mthabela joins South Africa’s leading radio station, Ukhozi FM. The station announced their 2024/25 line-up in a statement which is packed with seasoned favourites and new voices.

Mthabela, who is a seasoned actor and video editor, has joined the station as one of the hosts of the station’s YouTube podcast called Ukhozi FM TV. The television star will host the podcast alongside Neliswa Cele. Mthabela is currently portraying the role of Nkosiyabo Cele on SABC 1’s popular drama series “Generations: The Legacy” and is also the former “Isibaya” and “Imbewu: The Seed” actor.

In addition to the line-up changes, the station has announced that Bingelela Mpanza, the 2021 winner of the Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search, will continue to host “Sigiya Ngengoma” every Saturday between 9am and 12pm. Mpanza will be joined by Khathide “Tshatha” Ngobe as a stand-in on the show until the station can find a suitable replacement following the untimely passing of the show’s host, Beka “Beekay” Mchunu. Mchunu died last week after battling with an illness that started in 2022.

The station said in a statement that it is very proud to have unearthed phenomenal talent through the Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search, which has been running since 2020. According to the station, the campaign was born out of the need for the station to empower female broadcasters in the industry. This year, the station is welcoming Nozipho Zulu, who is the 2023 and fourth winner of the competition and will take over the Sunday, from 3am to 6am development slot, from Londa Mbatha the 2022 winner.

The show has been given a new name, “Kwasa Okungaliyo”. Mbatha moves to host the agriculture show “Cobela Kufalaza” on Mondays from 3am to 5am Zama Mseleku, the first winner of the Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search in 2020, will bring her unique charm to the airwaves on Saturdays from 7am to 9am with “Ulozolo”.

The station’s breakfast show, “Vuka Africa Breakfast Show”, will continue to be hosted by Sipho “DJ Sgqemeza” Mbatha alongside Nonhlanhla “Mroza“ Buthelezi every Monday to Friday from 6am to 9am. Meanwhile, the esteemed Queen of the Airwaves, Dudu “Lady D” Khoza maintains her coveted slot “Jabul’ujule” from 9am to 12pm, delivering the nation-building content that her listeners love. “Dankie 1223” sees the return of Sfiso “King Sfiso” Sibiya and Zimiphi “Zim-Dollar” Biyela from half past 12 to 3pm.

Siyabonga Mhlongo, who recently parted ways with Metro FM, will continue to captivate audiences on “Ubusuku Obuhle” from Mondays to Thursdays between 8pm till midnight. Following the announcement of the exhilarating line-up changes, Ukhozi FM’s business manager, Sbongi Ngcobo, expressed her enthusiasm about the forthcoming radio season. “We are delighted to introduce our listeners to this dynamic talent and fresh perspectives. Our innovative campaigns, nation-building discourse, and stellar line-up of presenters ensure that we remain at the forefront of the industry, resonating with our vast audience and meeting the needs of our clients. We are confident that Ukhozi FM will continue to dominate in terms of audiences and continue to build on revenue generation,” said Ngcobo.