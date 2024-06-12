Sebeng's final role to be savoured

Showmax has released the first trailer for the 016FM, a drama series featuring the late actor Mpho Sebeng in his final role as DJ Whiskey before his untimely death in May 2024. The first look showcasing Sebeng's final work has added to his rich list of remarkable work, a sombre reminder that the media fraternity has been robbed of great talent.

He gained popularity through his performances in popular TV shows like Saints & Sinners, Ring of Lies, and Savage Beauty among many others. Shedding light on his portrayal of DJ Whiskey, he revealed that he is driven by the desire to be the alpha in every room they enter, primarily interested in the limelight. In his last work, which he said made him appreciate Vaal, two polar opposite DJs prepare to compete in a kwaal, a radical battle on-air to save their much-loved community radio station in Vaal from closing.

They know it will be a fight to reclaim the hearts of listeners and advertisers, but they don’t realise they will also have to oust a dangerous, shadowy syndicate that has infiltrated the station. Showmax Original drama series, which premieres on June 26, 2024, with new episodes every Wednesday, features a star-studded cast that includes Nthati Moshesh, Sophie Ndaba, Sello Motloung, Katlego Mabote, Noni Mafani, Mapaseka Koetle, Joseph Sedibo, and Mbasa Msongelo. His final interview was shared with The Star, where he spoke about 016FM and explained why viewers must watch the show.