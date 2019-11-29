Johannesburg - A 22-year old Sebokeng man is in hospital following his suicide attempt after allegedly killing his mother and younger sister then seriously injuring two younger siblings.
The man, who is alleged to be a drug addict, allegedly attacked his family in the early hours of Friday morning, stabbing them several times with a knife.
By the time all was done, his 43-year-old mother and four-year-old sister were dead.
His other siblings, a nine-year-old sister and 15-year-old brother, were fighting for their lives.
Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said it was not known what happened in that house prior to the deaths.