Sebokeng man, 22, allegedly kills mom and sister then attempts suicide









File picture: Pexels Johannesburg - A 22-year old Sebokeng man is in hospital following his suicide attempt after allegedly killing his mother and younger sister then seriously injuring two younger siblings. The man, who is alleged to be a drug addict, allegedly attacked his family in the early hours of Friday morning, stabbing them several times with a knife. By the time all was done, his 43-year-old mother and four-year-old sister were dead. His other siblings, a nine-year-old sister and 15-year-old brother, were fighting for their lives. Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said it was not known what happened in that house prior to the deaths.

"Both the man's mother and sister died at the scene. The others are badly injured and in hospital."

Masondo the father was not home at the time.

"Allegations are that he is a drug addict but it's something that we will investigate later.

"He tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself in the upper body but he survived. We don't know what happened prior to the attacks and we will interview the surviving siblings as soon as they are able to talk.



"We have opened two cases of murder and two of attempted murder," Masondo said.

Early this month, a Soweto man was nabbed after the bodies of his wife and children were found in the bushes, stabbed several times.

The man led police to a bush in Zondi near Jabulani Hostel where the body of his wife was found. He also led police to the second scene known as Five Roses at Mofolo Park where the bodies of the children were found.

It is believed that the he had killed his children at the park he used to take them to play every weekend.

