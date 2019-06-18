In this file picture, a man walks with a car tyre as he barricades the street during a service delivery protest in Alexandra. Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

The Alexandra Total Shutdown movement is planning to yet again bring the densely populated township to standstill again on Wednesday. The residents have threatened to barricade roads, saying nothing and no one will be going in and out of the township.

The organisers said they were forced to resort to this chaotic arrangement once again because of what they term silent treatment from the Inter Ministerial Task Team (IMTT) that was supposed to address their issues.

They said they were tired of waiting for responses from the IMTT that was set up by president Cyril Ramaphosa on his visit to the township in February to address issues they face.

“We gave IMTT our memorandum and they promised to come back to us with solutions and we are still waiting for them.

"Elections came and passed...there is still no response from them,” said Total Shutdown leader Sandile Mavundla.

Last month the Red Ants destroyed about 80 homes near the Jukskei River believed to have been erected illegally.

The mushrooming of illegal structures in the area were one of the reasons behind mass protests in the township before elections.

After the structures were demolished, the City's mayor Herman Mashaba said he had never authorised the evictions and promised to rebuild them.

Mavundla, however, said they were surprised by the mayor’s decision to rebuild those houses.

“How can he promise to rebuild those houses while there are people in Alex who have been waiting for houses for over 20 years. Some still have the 1996 C-forms and Mashaba decides to reward invaders,” he said.

One of the township's councillors, Adolph Marema, agreed with Mavundla.

"There are many issues that have been occurring since the last shutdown. We also heard that the Mayor is coming to Alex today (Tuesday) for the June 16 commemoration.

"We are surprised that he is able to visit people but unable to address their issues,”said Marema.