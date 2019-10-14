Johannesburg - Another off-duty metro police officer has been shot dead by robbers who stormed a tavern in Vlakfontein to rob it.
His death comes two months after another off-duty metro police officer who was at a tavern in Vlakfontein also died when robbers shot him and took his service pistol.
According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the latest the incident occurred around 21.30 on Saturday.
He said an unknown number of suspects stormed a tavern and robbed patrons of their cellphones and money and started shooting.
“The suspects shot six people in total. Two men, one being an off-duty JMPD officer and a woman died on the scene,” he said.