Second off-duty metro cop killed in Vlakfontein during tavern robbery









File picture: Pexels Johannesburg - Another off-duty metro police officer has been shot dead by robbers who stormed a tavern in Vlakfontein to rob it. His death comes two months after another off-duty metro police officer who was at a tavern in Vlakfontein also died when robbers shot him and took his service pistol. According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the latest the incident occurred around 21.30 on Saturday. He said an unknown number of suspects stormed a tavern and robbed patrons of their cellphones and money and started shooting. “The suspects shot six people in total. Two men, one being an off-duty JMPD officer and a woman died on the scene,” he said.

Minnaar added that three others patrons men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Minnar said the officer was in his civilian clothes and did not have his service pistol on him.

He added that it was unknown if the officer was a resident of Vlakfontein.

No arrests have been made yet and the incident will be investigated, he said.

In August, robbers shot and killed a tavern owner as well as an off-duty metro police officer in Vlakfontein.

The man was at the tavern when five armed robbers stormed around 18.45.

It is not known what happened before the shooting and whether the officer tried to intervene.

However, he was shot dead by the robbers who also shot the man believed to be the owner then made off with R8000 from the till.

Minaar also said the robbers stole two pistols belonging to the officer and the tavern owner.

Two people have since been arreesed fr the mrders but the officer's firearm is still missing.

The Star



