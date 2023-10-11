Second suspect in Meyiwa murder trial unaccounted for at work

MURDER accused Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi was not on duty at his job in Rustenburg on the day that Orlando Pirates goalie Senzo Meyiwa was murdered at the Vosloorus home of Kelly Khumalo. This was revealed by Hendrik Louis Mulder, a human resources manager at Sibanye Gold where Ntanzi was employed at the Driefontein mine in Carltonville.

Ntanzi is the second accused in the Meyiwa murder trial, alongside his co-accused Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. According to their records, Mulder explained that Ntanzi was employed as a labourer from April 18, 2009, until February 18, 2018, after he absconded from work. He further explained that on October 25, 2014, Ntanzi had reported for work but only worked for two hours before he clocked out.

Ntanzi did not, according to their records show up for work on October 26, 2014, however, Mulder explained they worked with a system that resulted in workers being in one week and off on the following weekend. In addition to that, Mulder told the court that Ntanzi had applied for five days of unpaid leave approved by his supervisor and the human resource manager from October 27, 2014, up until October 31, 2014, citing personal reasons. Although he did not report for work on November 01, 2014, Mulder said Ntanzi clocked back in on November 02, 2014, at the work hostel.

During the cross-examination by advocate Sipho Ramosepele, Mulder conceded that although it was not standard protocol, sometimes arrangements were made with supervisors for workers to leave work early for travelling purposes. If that was not done he said the company would pursue disciplinary proceedings against the employee. Ntanzi has denied being in Vosloorus at the time Meyiwa was killed and insisted he was back home in KwaZulu-Natal at the time.

Prior to Mulder’s evidence, the court once again heard from Captain Mampshedi Masetla how no DNA of the five men accused of killing Meyiwa was found at the crime scene where he was fatally shot on October 26 2014. Masetla told the court how he had compared the DNA of the suspects to the DNA samples lifted at the Vosloorus home after the murder. He also informed the court that sweat was lifted from the rim of the hat that had allegedly been left behind at Khumalo’s family home by one of the intruders after the shooting did not match any of the suspects either.