‘Secure the Bag’ lines up hot guests

Secure the Bag, a local education series, continues to empower young people with financial literacy, entrepreneurial skills, and personal branding insights. An exciting line-up of speakers from a variety of businesses has piqued interest in the much-anticipated second season, which will be hosted by the dynamic Bontle Modiselle.

The series was filmed on June 29, and the first episode is set to air on July 11 on YouTube. The series aims to promote financial success and stability through topics like financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and brand development. Viewers can look forward to more engaging episodes featuring valuable knowledge and actionable steps that young people can implement in their daily lives.

Well-known influencer and content producer Okay Wasabi is set to share his special perspectives on using social media and digital branding. Bridge Entertainment founder and entrepreneur, Lerato “Tlee” Moiloa, will provide essential insights on building long-term business endeavours and succeeding in the entertainment sector. Sebenzile Ngcobo, marketing manager of PowerPlay Energy, will discuss strategic marketing and effective brand positioning.

Sibu Mabena, specialising in brand diversification at Duma Collective, will offer strategies for expanding and evolving brand identities. Tom Crotty, Liberty’s Lead Spec Risk Marketing/Actuary, will bring his analytical expertise on risk management and financial planning. Zandi Makhoba, an economist, will discuss current economic trends and their impact on personal and business finances.

Shalia Naidoo, a behavioural scientist, will delve into the psychology of financial decisions and consumer behaviour. Amanda Dusse and Luvhani Makoni, financial advisers from Liberty, will provide practical advice on financial planning and security. Moiloa and Cassper Nyovest are the visionary founders of ‘Secure the Bag’.