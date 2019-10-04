Security firm owner found guilty of tractor driver's murder









Petrus Durant was on trial for killing a farmworker at Tarlton, near Krugersdorp last year. File photo: Pixabay Johannesburg - After a guilty verdict for murdering a farm tractor driver at Matshelapata, an informal community near Krugersdorp, security firm owner Petrus Durant gave a long hug to his emotionally distraught partner. Delivering the judgment at the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday, Judge Ramarumo Monama found Durant guilty of murdering Masotsha Aaron Mutavhatsindi. Durant shot Mutavhatsindi in the head early last year during a high-speed chase, while driving a tractor he was accused of having stolen from his workplace. Photos of a dead Mutavhatsindi slouched in the driver’s seat of the tractor were circulated on social media. The killing angered residents of Matshelapata and politicians, with many labelling it a racist attack. The judge found Durant guilty of premeditated murder and possession of an unlawful firearm. The licence of the firearm Durant used had expired.

Durant’s claim that he killed Mutavhatsindi because he posed a grave danger to residents of the informal community was rejected.

His defence team argued that Durant killed the deceased justifiably, as he drove the tractor erratically and refused to stop.

Judge Monama heard during the trial that Mutavhatsindi had wreaked untold havoc as he drove the Landini tractor. The tractor’s highest speed was 45km/h.

Durant’s lawyers also claimed that the deceased hit a child at Matshelapata, drove through two funeral processions, rammed his cousin’s car and damaged a fence.

Judge Monama found the defence evidence improbable as there were no reports of any of these things.

Prosecutor Carla Britz challenged all of Durant’s evidence.

“I am satisfied that the state has proved the case of murder, case of unlawful possession of firearm and the version of the accused cannot be held to be possibly true.”

Judge Monama said some of Durant’s evidence was manufactured. He particularly mentioned Hendrick Pretorius, the farm manager who joined Durant at the crime scene.

Pretorius testified that Durant told him that Mutavhatsindi had damaged the fence of a house and went through two funeral processions.

But this evidence contradicted Durant’s own evidence, Judge Monama found.

“The accused himself did not impress me in the witness box,” Judge Monama said, adding that it was telling that Durant failed to bring forward the “mysterious people” who attended to the child that was allegedly run over by Mutavhatsindi.

If Durant had saved residents of Matshelapata from a runaway driver who endangered their lives, why would they be angry after the incident, the judge asked.

After the verdict, Durant’s bail lapsed and he was led to jail. He had an emotional moment with his partner.

The crying partner was heard saying she could not live without Durant.

“Yes, you can,” he responded. “You have everything. The business is there. It’ll take care of everything.”

Attempts by lawyer Dieter Coetzee to apply for extension of the bail failed.

Judge Monama informed Coetzee that a proper application would have to be heard for new bail. The application will be heard next week.

The Star