Johannesburg - Private security guards contracted by universities during #FeesMustFall protests acted illegally by conducting crowd control operations, the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) has implied in a revealing report. “Legally, the private security industry has no prerogative to carry out security functions typically understood as having a ‘crowd control’ nature. This is strictly a function for the SAPS,” said the report.

“In fact, the private security industry is neither competent nor equipped to undertake the function of crowd control.”

But the private guards conducted several crowd control operations during the student protests that hit the country’s universities in 2015 and 2016.

The student protests were characterised by acts of violence, said the report, “such as marching, throwing stones, blocking roads, setting buildings alight, burning tyres, vandalising property and intimidation”.

#FeesMustFall protests, which saw a breakthrough when former president Jacob Zuma announced free undergraduate education for students from families earning below R350 000 per annum, caused damages totalling over R800 million.

“Although the mandate of crowd control falls squarely on the shoulders of the South African Police Service (SAPS), there were elements of crowd control that private security providers inadvertently provided during the protests,” said the report.

Authored by Margaret Gichanga and titled Barriers for Control - The Private Security Industry and Student Protests in South Africa, the 41-page study found that private guards deployed to manage the protests took over functions such as asking crowds to disperse.

“It was also not uncommon to see bouncers being deployed to deal with student protestors.

“Some private security companies even used paintball guns. These guns shoot gas and do not require a license.

“Other private security companies preferred using shotguns with rubber bullets,” said the study.

But these were illegal operations, as crowd control was a specialised function of Public Order Policing (POP).

“Even regular police officers cannot handle protest action, and if they attempt to do so, they run the risk of escalating the violence because they do not understand crowd dynamics,” said the report.

“The main concern for SAPS is to ensure that crowd control is done within the bounds of the law by POPs as opposed to private security officers, whose companies are in the main defined by profit.”

Leave the specialist skills needed aside, the law stated that only police officers can perform crowd control, said the PSiRA study.

“The Regulations of Gatherings Act refers only to a police officer appointed in terms of the SAPS Act. Only a warrant officer or higher ranked officer can give a warning to disperse a crowd.

“Although a private security officer may possess this skill, he or she is not legally mandated to execute such a directive.”

Lindokuhle Xulu, who was involved in protests at the University of Johannesburg, recalled that bouncers often clashed with students.

“Some students were beaten up. The issue is that bouncers were not trained for the job, leading to them beating up students,” Xulu told The Star.

Campuses continue to experience protests beyond #FeesMustFall and it appears private still embark on crowd control operations.

It was reported in February 2018 that private guards fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesting Durban University of Technology students.

Involvement of private security in crowd control required urgent intervention from PSiRA, said the study.

“The report recommends that the authority must consider prescribing special qualifications for private security officers operating in student protest environments.”

