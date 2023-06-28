Sello Hatang dismissed for misconduct by Nelson Mandela Foundation

Johannesburg - The CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Sello Hatang, has been dismissed after a number of complaints and allegations of misconduct were investigated. According to a statement by the chairperson of the board, Njabulo Ndebele, there had been complaints from staff and others about Hatang’s conduct in the workplace. Hatang was serving his notice and had resigned as CEO.

“As Mr Hatang was still serving his notice, he was placed on special leave while the complaints were independently investigated. The investigation took careful consideration of the rights of the complainants and Mr Hatang, as well as the board’s commitment to entrenching the foundation’s core values of respect and trust,” Ndebele said. The board had considered the outcomes of an independent investigation before making its final decision. Ndebele said it had ensured that the process was conducted fairly and without prejudice. The board concluded that Hatang’s conduct had been unbecoming and was unacceptable for someone in his position and that he should be summarily dismissed.

“The board will not comment further on the specifics of the matter, save to say that it has caused much distress to the foundation, its employees and its broader community of stakeholders,” he said. Ndebele said the focus now was on ensuring continuity in the foundation’s activities, particularly in the approach to Madiba’s birthday commemorations on July 18, and on fulfilling the foundation’s mandate of promoting Madiba’s vision of freedom and equality for all. “The process of appointing a new CEO will begin soon. Alongside this, the trustees are working closely with the interim management of the foundation to ensure a process of rebuilding staff morale,” he said.