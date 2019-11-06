Sello Maake ka Ncube talks Lebo Mathosa biopic









Some of the cast and crew of Dream: Lebo Mathosa Story biopic at the launch event that took place on the anniversary of her death. Sello Maake ka Ncube loves to act. He says every character in a story has something to offer about the makeup of the human condition. The character he will be playing in the biopic Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story is loaded with just that. “He is a very interesting character. He is a principal on one hand and he is also a pastor with midnight escapades on the sides. This really complicates the lives of others and that for me is really interesting to portray all those sides of the human condition. I am attracted to every character that I am given to play. There is something exceptional about it,” said Maake ka Ncube. The Mathosa biopic is the first of its kind here in SA and the actor said he was interested to see many more people being portrayed.

“Brenda for one. She was even the inspiration for Lebo. There are so many others like Miriam Makeba and Jabu Khanyile. I think the stories that need to be told are just immense. It is a whole wide pool.”

This won’t be the first time Maake ka Ncube is involved in a Lebo Mathosa production.

“I did a tribute of hers that I titled ‘Drama Queen’. Initially I was attracted to her vivaciousness, talent and her music. But when I started getting deep into doing a little bit of my research and getting to meet her mother, I realised there was a real story behind it all. For me it was like she was our own Eva Perón, from rags to riches kind of story and her untimely death really robbed us of her talent that would have risen to great heights.”

On the anniversary of the death of Mathosa (October 23) the cast and crew of the biopic came together to host a special night screening celebrating the icon.

Maake ka Ncube plays the role of Pastor Maseko while fellow cast members Connie Chiume and Peter Se-Puma play the roles of Mathosa’s parents with Charmaine Mtinta playing the role of Mathosa’s biological mom Nobomi Peters.

Other cast members include Jet Novuka, Nyaniso Dzedze, Moneoa, Amstel, Mmarona Motshegoa and Khabonina Qubeka as Mathosa’s dancer Sibongile Ngubane.

KB Motsilanyane and Bahumi Madisakwane will play the role of Lebo Mathosa at different stages of her life.

The six-part biopic will air from tonight (Wednesday) on BET (DStv channel 129).



