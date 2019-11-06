Sello Maake ka Ncube loves to act.
He says every character in a story has something to offer about the makeup of the human condition.
The character he will be playing in the biopic Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story is loaded with just that.
“He is a very interesting character. He is a principal on one hand and he is also a pastor with midnight escapades on the sides. This really complicates the lives of others and that for me is really interesting to portray all those sides of the human condition. I am attracted to every character that I am given to play. There is something exceptional about it,” said Maake ka Ncube.
The Mathosa biopic is the first of its kind here in SA and the actor said he was interested to see many more people being portrayed.