Sello Maake KaNcube honours Bra John Kani in classic play

Johannesburg - Esteemed Thespian Sello Maake KaNcube honours internationally acclaimed actor and playwright, John Kani, in a South African classic play, Nothing But The Truth, set to take the stage at the Theatre on the Square from March 29 through April 16. Directed by the talented Charmaine Weir-Smith, the play features local talents such as Mbali S Nhlapo and Ziaphora Dakile.

Since its 2002 debut, Nothing But The Truth has garnered critical acclaim and is recognised as a contemporary South African classic. The play delves deep into the complex relationships within families and investigates the experiences of those who lived in exile during the apartheid era. Set against the backdrop of South Africa’s Struggle against apartheid, Nothing But The Truth offers a powerful examination of the tension between those who sacrificed their lives to fight for freedom and those who later returned to their homeland as heroes.

With its compelling storyline and exceptional cast, Nothing But The Truth promises to be a moving theatrical experience for audiences of all backgrounds. In a conversation with The Star, Maake ka Ncube said he has always followed in the footsteps of Kani. "It is a play that bra John wrote, and he wrote an amazing piece of work. It is a play about reconciliation in a social sense because of the family dynamics that are in the play.

"I grew up knowing Bra John only from reading the plays that he did then, Sizwe Bansi Is Dead and The Island. And he has been my inspiration since my teen years. To find myself basically doing his work, I feel honoured to have his shoulders to ride on," said the actor. "We are honoured to bring this South African classic to the stage and invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable performance." Speaking about his journey, he says everything started in the theatre, where he honed his craft.