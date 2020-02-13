This call comes after the Office of the Public Protector released a report in October 2019 which revealed that the school - which caters for children with mental disabilities - fund receipt book was allegedly duplicated and forged during principal Sthembile Mkhize’s administration between June and October 2015 and that she allegedly approved her own travel allowance without authorisation from the school governing body.
A community member, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Star that following the outcome of the public protector’s report, the community felt that Mkhize could not continue as the principal until the matter was taken to court.
“We feel that the report sustained issues of corruption at the school and as a result the community feels that she (Mkhize) cannot continue until the matter is concluded in court,” the community member said.
The resident added that the community also wanted disciplinary action against all who were involved in wrongdoing at the school.