File picture: Pixabay The community of Senaoane in Soweto is demanding the removal of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela School principal pending an investigation into maladministration at the school. This call comes after the Office of the Public Protector released a report in October 2019 which revealed that the school - which caters for children with mental disabilities - fund receipt book was allegedly duplicated and forged during principal Sthembile Mkhize’s administration between June and October 2015 and that she allegedly approved her own travel allowance without authorisation from the school governing body. A community member, who asked to remain anonymous, told The Star that following the outcome of the public protector’s report, the community felt that Mkhize could not continue as the principal until the matter was taken to court. “We feel that the report sustained issues of corruption at the school and as a result the community feels that she (Mkhize) cannot continue until the matter is concluded in court,” the community member said. The resident added that the community also wanted disciplinary action against all who were involved in wrongdoing at the school.

“This rampant corruption is taking place and it needs to be uncovered,” the resident said.

It was revealed in the report that because Mkhize did not keep the receipt book in the school’s safe, it was stolen and forged. The reference numbers for school fees proof of payment were duplicated.

“Mkhize failed to bring into account all monies received on behalf of the school on a daily basis, as she only realised after a year and three months that the receipt book was stolen,” Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wrote.

In another instance, the principal allegedly approved a travel allowance claim of R2 874.96 following the use of her private vehicle for official duties between October 1 and November 30, 2014.

Mkhwebane’s remedial action called for appropriate disciplinary action against all implicated employees. She added that the Gauteng Education Department must consider initiating an investigation into the fraudulent duplication of the school’s receipt book.

Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was of the view that the conclusion made by the public protector had “serious legal flaws” and they were in the process of reviewing it.

“The department will launch court papers to review the public protector findings, and as such there is no legal basis to remove Ms Mkhize from the school,” he said.

The community is set to meet with the department next week to discuss the matter further. Members of the community said they would picket outside the meeting as well.