THE Standard Bank Luju Festival takes place in Eswatini this weekend.

Lovers of music, food, and leisure are set to gather for the second annual Standard Bank Luju Food & Lifestyle Festival at the House on Fire Sculpture Garden in Eswatini at the weekend. For those looking for a more holistic experience at the event, organisers say there will be activities lined up to ensure a memorable experience.

This year, the festival is offering an opportunity to learn about the local culture and to consult with a practising sangoma.

A sangoma is a practitioner of ubungoma, a philosophy based on a belief in ancestral spirits and the practice of traditional African medicine, often a mix of medicinal plants and various animal body fats or skin.

Sangomas perform a holistic and symbolic form of healing by drawing on the belief that ancestors in the afterlife guide and protect the living.

People can visit Umsamo in the Lifestyle Zone, and connect with heritage specialist Bob Forrester, who will share his insights on traditional healing and the holistic approach.





The George Health and Fitness Centre is a cardio-based gym that aims to keep people fit and agile, with activities to release and relieve stress, exercise, massages and socialising.

Visitors can stop by their stall in the Lifestyle Zone to learn more about the services offered.

They are also offering a chance to win a voucher to visit the centre at the George Hotel.

Duduza is a network of different health professionals - a mix of academics, practitioners and students, who work together to promote health and well-being in Eswatini.

The Duduza team will present a relaxed and safe environment to talk about the different aspects of wellness in a short one-on-one session with an available team member, or join in the conversation around the table.

Their areas of expertise include physical, emotional, social and inner wellness.

The discussions will be led by a sports psychologist, a physiotherapist, a paediatrician,a clinical psychologist and a family psychologist.

The Moya Centre will be creating an interactive mural in the Lifestyle Zone that asks the question: “How do you live healthy?”

The centre started the Healthy Proactive Living programme this year, focusing on a variety of ways to steer communities into a “healthier mentality”, and to help them live a healthier and more sustained lifestyle.