Testifying in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has allegedly resulted in deteriorating health for State witness, Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia. Mosia, a forensic officer attached to the Springs Criminal Record and Crime Scene Management division, was called to testify in court about the evidence he collected at the Vosloorus home following the shooting of Meyiwa in 2014.

Mosia faced a gruelling cross-examination from the legal counsels of the five men on trial for the murder of Meyiwa. He was was even questioned on the veracity of the photographs taken of the evidence he collected. He was also requested to bring the registers of the evidence to court as the legal counsels alleged that some of the photographs taken were unclear. Following the request to bring the register to court, Mosia said he had been in the witness box for so long that he could no longer do it.

"I have been in this box for so long in this court, and right now I see that I can't anymore because I don't understand what is needed from me when I was only doing my job. "Right now I see now that my body cannot anymore," he added. Mosia testified that he arrived at the Vosloorus home at about 12.20am on October 27, 2014, where he received a report on what happened and was shown what to photograph, four hours after the shooting.

The forensic officer said he did not conduct an investigation on Meyiwa’s BMW X6 as he did not see any evidentiary value in doing so. The court heard also heard from Mosia that he did not take swabs from the kitchen door, which was the entry point for the alleged intruders, or conduct gun residue tests on the people in the house. Something which he was taken to task for by advocate Zandile Mshololo, the legal counsel for the fifth accused Sifisokuhle Ntuli. Mshololo asked Mosia if he had restricted any movement and marked the door as a “no-go area” during his investigation upon realising that there was a bullet hole in the door.