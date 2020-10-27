Senzo Meyiwa: Drama as accused claim innocence and refuse to stand in the dock

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - There was high drama at the Boksburg Magistrate Court on Tuesday when the five suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of the late Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa refused to get into the dock. Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokosizi Maphisa and SifikuhleNkani Ntuli are facing charges murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. All of them are currently behind bars serving sentences for different crimes, while others are still awaiting trial. Meyiwa was shot dead in Vosloorus at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo on October 26, 2014. In the house that day was Meyiwa, Khumao her sister Zandi Khumalo, their mother Ntombi, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, and Kelly’s then 4-year-old son and her daughter with Senzo.

The accused refused to stand in the dock, claiming that they had nothing to do with the soccer star’s death.

“The people who are supposed to be on court are not appearing because they have money,” Maphisa told the court

Present during the court proceedings was Meyiwa’s brother Sifiso, cousin Siyabonga Miya and AfriForum’s Head of Private Prosecutions Unit, Advocate Gerrie Nel.

Outside the court, supporters braved the cold to offer support for the family saying the accused must not be granted bail.

The state prosecutor Advocate Baloyi read out the charges to the accused where one of them is also accused of stealing a Samsung cellphone from Kelly Khumalo.

The court also heard Kelly Khumalo’s sister had been shot in the leg on that day.

The state maintained the story that Meyiwa was killed in a robbery, that the suspects barged into Khumalo’s mother's house in Vosloorus with a unlicensed fireman and demanded money and cellphones.

This was despite Nel and the family saying on Monday that Meyiwa was not killed in a robbery, but an assassination.

“We agree that having gone through the evidence that this was a hit and we have indicated our full cooperation in exposing the mastermind and ensuring that the mastermind is also prosecuted,” Nel said.

The proceedings were momentarily adjourned.

@Chulu_M

The Star