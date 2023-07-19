Senzo Meyiwa murder trial finally kicks off

Johannesburg - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has finally begun, with the first witness taking the stand. The State laid out how it would lead the evidence to prove that the five men in the dock had killed the Bafana Bafana captain on October 26, 2014.

State prosecutor George Baloyi detailed the charges against Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli. The charges were of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of a firearm, and of ammunition. Baloyi said the State would lead with the evidence of witnesses who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot, as well as the testimony of neighbours.

He said the State would call two photographers, would present ballistic evidence, and the testimony of the police officers who went to the scene. Baloyi said the State would call a cellphone analyst who could pinpoint the whereabouts of the accused at the time of the crime; and would lead evidence about the utterances of some of the accused. They would also institute a trial within a trial to determine the admissibility of statements by the accused. The men pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

The first witness called was Zandile Khumalo, the sister of singer Kelly. She said that she, Kelly, Meyiwa and Mthokozisi Thwala, a childhood friend of Meyiwa’s, left the couple’s Mulbarton home, where they had had a sleepover. She said they had planned to drop Meyiwa off at a party for teammate Rooi Mahamutsa, while she and Kelly were to go to a performance in Soweto.

Along the way, they picked up another of Meyiwa’s friends, Tumelo Madlala, at the Spruitview off-ramp on the N3 after their performance in Soweto. The group went to Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home where her mother welcomed them and fed them. Her boyfriend, Longwe Twala, also arrived at the home.

While they were drinking and watching soccer on TV, she said, two intruders burst in wanting cellphones and money. She said Kelly was able to run to her bedroom, while Twala managed to escape through the kitchen door. After that, she said, everyone in the house got up and attacked the intruders.

She heard a shot ring out and she ran into the bathroom, while Madlala ran into one of the other bedrooms. Two more shots went off and she found out that Meyiwa had been shot in the chest, so she ran to her neighbour’s house for help, but they were of no help, so she went back and helped get Meyiwa into his car to take him to hospital. The trial continues today.