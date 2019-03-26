A serial rapist pleaded with a judge to show him mercy because his two young children desperately needed him as his wife was irresponsible. File picture.

A serial rapist pleaded with a judge to show him mercy because his two young children desperately needed him as his wife is irresponsible .



T aking to the stand at the South Gauteng High Court on Monday moments after the guilty verdict, Lucas Mphahamele Motjatji told the court that his minor children would suffer if he was jailed.

“I have children that are very young. There’s no one looking after them,” he said, claiming that his wife was irresponsible.

“Their mother is a careless person who sometimes leaves them alone. While in prison I heard that one of them was almost hit by a train.

“I plead with the court to have mercy on me because I’m thinking of my children,” Motjatji said.

Judge J van der Westhuizen found Motjatji guilty of 10 rapes, 10 kidnappings and several counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and pointing what resembled a firearm.

During the commission of the rapes, Motjatji, 37, had threatened his victims with either a gun or knife to force them into velds around Katlehong and Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni and raped them.





The married father of two went on his crime spree between February 2012 and July 2013. He was finally charged in March last year, thanks to positive DNA results.





Police initially arrested him after he was found in possession of a cell phone of one of the raped women.





He claimed the phone had been lent to him by someone who was in jail.





As part of this defence, Motjatji had stated that he could not have raped anyone because he was unable to have sexual intercourse due to injuries he sustained in a car accident.





However, he had failed to dispose to court hospital records that could prove he suffered erectile dysfunction. On the other hand, his victims testified that his penis was erect during the rapes.





Motjatji also cited his health as a factor that should mitigate his sentence. “My life in jail is not good. I’m not getting the right treatment. I’m struggling.”





Motjatji initially faced 12 rape charges and as many for kidnapping. However, two of the alleged victims did not testify.





One declined to testify because she had moved on with her life while another was in Lesotho during the trial.





Motjatji raped all his victims in velds. He found most of them walking home early evening.

Two of her victims were leaving the Chris Hani Crossings Mall when he started chit-chatting with them. He claimed to be going the same direction as they were.





Motjatji suddenly drew out a knife when they reached a veld, ordered them to undress and tied them together.





He raped the two friends three times each before letting them go. In his judgment, the judge relayed how one of these victims cried hysterically when she saw her rapist.





“It was clear to the court that she was absolutely shocked to see the person again. She confirmed they were raped six times and his penis was erect all the time,” said the judge.





The State argued for a life sentence to be imposed on Motjatji. Prosecutor Tillana Byker said this was a case where retribution had to trump rehabilitation considerations.





Byker said Motjatji was “extremely prolific and brutal” in his crimes.





“It’s clear that the accused is indeed a serial offender”.





Motjatji, who has been in jail since his arrest, will be sentenced in late April.



