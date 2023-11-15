Serial rapist handed a hefty sentence

Baloyi was found guilty of rape and sentenced of 10 years and life imprisonment, respectively, by the court.

Police in Limpopo said that the victim, a 19-year-old woman from Nwamitwa village, was on her way to her home in Lwandlamuni village outside of Letsitele on June 17, 2017, at around 3pm, when she encountered an unidentified male suspect. He threatened her with a knife and led her to a nearby river, where he repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

Additionally, the court heard that in a separate incident on June 24, 2017 at about 3.30pm, a 14-year-old girl was dragged into the bushes by an unknown male suspect while she was walking on the street from Nwamitwa clinic to her homestead. It is reported that the case was opened at Letsitele police station.

The two cases were transferred to the Tzaneen Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit for further handling, and the investigation team followed, gathered information, and, through the DNA results successfully linked these cases to Baloyi.