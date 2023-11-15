Serial rapist handed a hefty sentence

Clifford Butana Baloyi, a convicted serial rapist, has received a heavy sentence from Tzaneen Regional Court on Monday.
Baloyi was found guilty of rape and sentenced of 10 years and life imprisonment, respectively, by the court.
Police in Limpopo said that the victim, a 19-year-old woman from Nwamitwa village, was on her way to her home in Lwandlamuni village outside of Letsitele on June 17, 2017, at around 3pm, when she encountered an unidentified male suspect. He threatened her with a knife and led her to a nearby river, where he repeatedly sexually assaulted her.
Additionally, the court heard that in a separate incident on June 24, 2017 at about 3.30pm, a 14-year-old girl was dragged into the bushes by an unknown male suspect while she was walking on the street from Nwamitwa clinic to her homestead. It is reported that the case was opened at Letsitele police station.
The two cases were transferred to the Tzaneen Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit for further handling, and the investigation team followed, gathered information, and, through the DNA results successfully linked these cases to Baloyi.
The accused was arrested on April 5, 2018, and the investigating officer successfully opposed bail against him until he was convicted and sentenced while still in custody.
“Both cases of rape were successfully investigated by Sergeant Klaas Edmond Mulungwa of the Tzaneen Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit.
“The court has ordered that Clifford Butana Balovi’s particulars be endorsed in both Part B of the National Child Protection Register and the National Register for Sexual Offenders since he has been convicted in terms of Act 32 of 2007. The court has found Clifford unsuitable to work with children.”
The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, hailed the lengthy jail term imposed on the rapist and applauded the members involved in securing the conviction.
“This sentence will serve as a deterrent to would-be rapists. I am delighted that this sentence has been imposed as we are to observe the 16 Days of Activism campaign for No Violence against Women and Children,” concluded Hadebe.
The Star