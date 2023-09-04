Serial rapist pastor who touched congregants inappropriately when praying for them, jailed to 55 years for rape and sexual assault

Johannesburg - John Philane Masilela, a Good Shepherd Church pastor, aged 46, has been sentenced to 55 years imprisonment. The KwaMhlanga Regional Court in Mpumalanga convicted the unholy man of God of four counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault on his congregational youth members from 2012 to 2018.

The State said Masilela portrayed himself as a prophet of God and the pastor of Good Shepherd Church in Sun City, KwaMhlanga. He would pray for his victims by touching and fondling their private parts under the pretext of preventing them from leading immoral lives. He told the victims that he could see their future and had received instructions from God to pray for them in that manner. He also told them that if they refused, bad things would happen to them. In court, the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed consent.

Regional Court prosecutor Bianca Harmse led the testimonies of seven victims, who told the court how Masilela would quote scriptures from the Bible and claim that for them to be protected from being with the wrong woman, he needed to pray for their private parts by touching or sucking them. Some of the victims even broke down and became emotional when testifying. The State submitted that the accused abused his power as a pastor and used the victim’s faith in God and religion to break down any resistance they showed and sexually violated them for his lustful pleasures. Regional Magistrate Merlene Greyvenstein found the accused to be a sexual predator among the youth of his congregation.

She found the accused to be a blatant liar who told his victims that bad things would come their way if they did not comply with his instructions. NPA spokesperson in Mpumalanga Monica Nyuswa said the court found the acts of the accused to be disgusting and that he claimed to be a Christian, yet he saw no wrongdoing in touching or sucking their penises to prevent them from immoral acts. A pre-sentence report detailing that the victims were emotionally impacted by their ordeal was presented in court. The accused was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on each of the four counts of rape and five years imprisonment on each of the seven counts of sexual assault. The court ordered that four of the sexual assault sentences run concurrently with the rape charges relating to the same victims. The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.