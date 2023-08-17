Seven opposition political parties commit to a new Multi-Party Charter

Johannesburg - Borrowing from the Freedom Charter, seven opposition political parties that participated in the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s national convention have formulated their own charter, known as the Multi-Party Charter. Through this charter, the parties said they are ready to map out a collective framework to improve ahead of the 2024 elections and are hopeful that South Africans will form an alternative government after the elections.

On the first day of the convention, held in Kempton Park, the parties, led by the DA, said the Multi-Party Charter, which spells out their common coalition government strategy, will ensure a new and corruption-free growth path. In a joint press statement, the parties, led by the DA, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, Isanco, UIM, and SNP, said the first day of the multi-party National convention yielded positive results and made solid progress towards a pre-election agreement founded on mutual understanding of the country's leadership crisis. Following the first day of the two-day convention, the parties said they had, under the guidance of independent Chairperson William Gumede, engaged in robust yet constructive deliberations.

‘’We are pleased to announce that we have agreed that the name of our pre-election agreement will be the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa.’’ ‘’We have agreed that our shared vision for South Africa will be: A new government to build a just, inclusive, and prosperous South Africa based on opportunity, freedom, and security for all its citizens.’’ ‘’We have agreed on the priorities of this new coalition government,’’ they said.

The charter is centred on eight priorities aimed at giving South Africans a new lease on life following years of a corrupt government led by the ANC. Among these priority areas is a commitment to grow the country's ailing economy, which will prioritise the creation of jobs. With the country impacted by rolling blackouts, the multi-party charter said it is serious about ending load shedding and achieving energy security, as well as achieving law and order that combats crime, corruption, and drugs while also ensuring quality education that delivers opportunities for all.

Another area of concern is a government that prioritises basic services for all through high-quality infrastructure. The country's corrupt-ridden public service was not left out of the equation, as the seven like-minded parties committed themselves to building a professional public service that delivers to all, ending cadre deployment, ensuring quality healthcare for all within a caring healthcare system, and building a social relief framework for South African households living in poverty. ‘’Central to achieving the vision and priorities of our new government is the need to ensure that governance is underpinned by an ethos that seeks to promote South Africa’s long-term best interest.’’