Severe job losses expected in tourism sector as lockdown renders it totally inactive

Ninety-nine percent of tourism and tourism- related businesses have been impacted negatively by Covid-19 and the lockdown measures in South Africa. This is according to a survey done last month by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. The survey, which was completed by 1610 respondents, looks at the extent of the impact of the coronavirus; how effective the support has been; and what kind of work is still required. The lockdown which was imposed to contain the spread of the virus curtailed both the supply and demand side of the tourism market and in essence, has rendered the tourism sector totally inactive. The sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) for this year is expected to be very low, with severe job losses. Tourism is a significant sector in South Africa’s economy. According to the TBCSA, it directly and indirectly supports 8.6% of the GDP. Its economic activity encompasses all non-commuter passenger travel, car hire, a wide range of accommodation types, a vast array of activities and attractions, conference centres, retail and restaurants and services such as tour operators, travel agents, and event organisers.

Its supply chain touches on manufacturing, such as vehicles, linen, furniture, crockery, cutlery and more, construction, other services such as banking, and agriculture as millions of tourists consume our food.

In this industry, which employs more than 700000 people, the fact that 43% of businesses have already furloughed or made 50% of their staff redundant is not unexpected, and indicates that more than 160000 employees in tourism have been affected by the global health crisis

“In February, 79% of businesses in the industry felt neutral or positive about the future of their business and tourism in the country. However, it comes as no surprise that in April, 78% of tourism business had swung to feeling negative about the future. This is an unprecedented crisis for the tourism industry, with impact felt before lockdown and expected to last well beyond easing of restrictions, and unless steps can be taken to support the industry, a major component of our economy will close down and re-starting it will be a challenge,” Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, chief executive of TBCSA, said.

Since the introduction of restrictions, 69% of tourism businesses have temporarily closed and 58% have applied significant downscaling, he said. This rises to 82% and 65% respectively for accommodation businesses, a sub-sector of the industry which has high capital investment levels and with a high fixed-cost component.

No revenue leads to extreme losses, if costs are not minimised in this sub-sector. The survey also indicates that 58% and 54% of businesses respectively could not cover debt repayments or fixed costs in March.

Further waning of longer-term confidence is evident with 51% of businesses having already cancelled planned upgrades, expansions or improvements. This rises to 65% of large businesses, where the larger investment projects which would have generated significant impacts and employment, are on hold.

Blacky Khomani, the chairperson of TBCSA, said: “The current inability of businesses to cover costs is likely to lead to more business closures. This, together with the cancellation of planned investments, indicates a huge concern that there will be no supply when tourism moves more fully towards recovery, which we hope will be during 2021.

“Tourism is important for the economy and we risk being unable to participate in what will be a competitive global industry, when the recovery gains momentum.”

Between 35% and 69% of businesses have applied for the various relief programmes available.

Of more concern is that across those who have applied, the perception that the schemes offered value ranged from 1% to 8%. This implies that the schemes’ benefits are not clear or that the schemes are insufficient to assist given the severity of the financial circumstances faced by these businesses, he said.

Financial support for liquidity (cash flow) and financial support for recovery are by far the most stated support required at 66% and 63% respectively, followed by 47% suggesting tax relief and then 32% business recovery advice. The fact that businesses are looking for cash flow and recovery financial relief indicates the desire to survive and the desire to revive and participate when the recovery starts.

“The IFC recognises that tourism is an important sector. The survey results show that it’s not only important to help businesses manage the crisis now, but to also work together to find solutions to help with recovery and job preservation,” Adamou Labara, IFC’s country manager for SA, said.