ANGRY: Parents stormed to the school attended by their children. They are claiming sexual abuse is happening at the school. Picture: Dimpho Maja/ANA

Ekurhuleni- The matric pass rate of a school rocked by a sex scandal involving the principal, teachers, pupils and administrators has plunged from 92.9% to 67.8% in just two years.

Graphic videos and pornographic pictures showing staff and pupils performing sexual acts on a man who has been identified as the principal - at times in his office - were leaked to The Star as parents protested outside the school's premises in Ekurhuleni yesterday.

Angry parents besieged the school and blamed the disgraced principal and some of the teachers for the school’s fall from grace.

One parent, Diane da Gama, said: “This has been happening for three years. How do you expect our children to have respect for these teachers and staff doing this in the school? We are going to take charge, as parents.”

She said the sexual acts with pupils were “immoral and unethical”.

Parents handed the names of at least eight teachers they accused of having sex with pupils to the chief director of the Ekurhuleni region, Ephraim Tau.

Tau struggled to contain the parents, who demanded that the teachers and staff be removed from the school with immediate effect.

By 6.30pm, education spokesperson Steve Mabona said no criminal case had been opened against the principal or teachers implicated.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini appealed to witnesses to come forward following the appointment of a team of detectives from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit to investigate allegations of sexual abuse at the school.

“This investigation has been prompted by visuals circulating on social media, as well as allegations that pupils might have been involved.

“Although it appears that the visuals were not recently taken, police are trying to locate the source of the footage. Several members of the community who might have inside information are in the process of being interviewed to get to the bottom of these allegations," Dlamini said.

"Once the source of these videos has been traced, police will ensure that justice prevails," he added.

Although schooling was disrupted, the pupils were locked inside the premises, with a high police presence for most of yesterday.

In one of the images which The Star has seen, a maths and social sciences female teacher wearing only her bra is captured sitting on a table in what looks like an office, with her legs open and a smile on her face.

In another picture, a pupil is seen kneeling down and giving the principal oral sex.

Another picture shows a staff member performing oral sex on the principal, who is clearly visible in the short video clip.

Parents believe the principal has been taking the videos and pictures himself and that someone may have got hold of them and leaked them.

The names of those involved in the alleged sex scandal that has hit the school have been withheld.

During the protest, parents said they wanted the principal, who resigned last Thursday after the videos and images of the sexual acts went viral on social media, to be arrested "for sleeping with schoolchildren". They handed a memorandum to Tau, who promised to take it to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi would not comment and referred questions to Mabona, who said there was no update on the matter and that there would be a media briefing today.

It was not clear how many pupils may have been victims. Some have since matriculated.

Ekurhuleni MMC for Human Settlements Lesiba Mpya addresses concerned residents. Picture: Dimpho Maja/ANA





“Down with animals, down! Down with animals who prey on our children,” said Ekurhuleni MMC for Human Settlements Lesiba Mpya to cheers from the parents and community members.

“We are not going to sit by and keep quiet as a community. We are not going to keep quiet while the school harbours animals who prey on our children,” Mpya said at the emotionally charged protest.

The Star visited the house of one of the girls who was filmed having sex with the principal.

“What do you want? Please, I beg you. I ask you in the name of the Lord. Please do not come here with your sensationalism,” said a woman who answered the door.

“Thank you, we are not interested. You go out and you judge and you write your article, whatever you want to,” said the woman in a quivering voice, before shutting the door. The girl also came to the door and seemed calm.

The principal could not be reached for comment.

The school’s matric pass rate has been dropping since 2016 when it achieved 78.6%. In 2015, it obtained a pass rate of 92.9%.

But last year the pass rate dropped to 67.8%.

@smashaba