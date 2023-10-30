Sex Expo opens to record numbers

AFTER months of anticipation, a record number of enthusiasts decked out in their finest eager to learn more about the world of sexuality at The Sex Expo for four eventful days at the Gallagher Convention Centre. The exhibition opened its doors to some of the steamiest experiences, which included:

*Josh and Lulu demonstrate the power and beauty of bondage and sensual touch in the Theatre of Erotica. *OnlyFans Models Lacy Lexi: A first for the Johannesburg Expo SA’s favourite OnlyFans models in person, creating some exciting live content. *Pricasso, the world-famous penile artist from Australia, will be showing off his talents to visitors throughout the four days. Watch the master artist at work and take home a unique portrait that your mother would be proud of.

*Juliet Athena Markantonatos, an erotic photographer, opens her world of freedom and sensuality to those who dare. The Sex Expo revealed that it would launch Africa’s sexiest fan park, where one can watch the final live on Saturday on huge screens accompanied by all the sexy and sassy entertainment one would expect from the sexiest show on earth. "We are thrilled to see the excitement and enthusiasm of everyone who's joined us. It's a fantastic place to just have fun, learn something new, and do some sexy shopping in a safe and supportive space," said Sarah Dean, event organiser.

The event took things up a notch by introducing new activities. *Theatre of Erotica: Jonty Searll presents workshops in an intimate theatre setting focusing on how to give and receive pleasure. Visitors can visually explore ways to improve their sexual pleasure or sexual prowess—a true feast for the eyes. * The Red Room: How to Build a Sex Room, of Netflix fame, is coming to The Sex Expo. Visit the Red Room, take some sexy pictures, and experience it yourself. Couples looking to spice up their bedroom can visit the Red Room and design their own sexy, stylish spaces where they can carry out any fantasy they wish.

*Studio of Seduction: This private room will allow visitors to participate in workshops given by exhibitors where they hone their sexy skills. These workshops will take place on the hour and will include pole dancing, sensual massage, bondage and more. *Adult Expressions: Meet South Africa’s favourites and international adult content creators and porn stars in person, where they will be creating some exciting live content. Other activities included crowd-saucing, Pricasso, sexy workshops, lounges, naked casinos, bars, and some naughty nibbles.