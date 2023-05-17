‘Sex pest’ North West ANC councillor to remain in custody, NPA says more charges might be added

Johannesburg - City of Matlosana Local Municipality ANC Councillor Tebogo Sepale, who is charged with statutory rape, will remain in custody until next month. The Orkney Magistrate’s Court today deferred the case against Sepale, 43, to June 26, 2023, for further investigations and a possible bail application.

Sepale’s images and videos went viral on social media earlier this month. There is one video where it looks like he is in an office wearing an ANC leather jacket, but the one where he appears to be having sex with a young man set tongues wagging, and social media users shared their views after watching it. Sepale is facing eleven provisional charges: two for statutory rape, three for the violation of a child's consent, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape, and one for sexual intimidation. NPA North West spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Sepale appointed a private attorney to represent him in the matter.

‘’The state will oppose his bail application. The state is awaiting further details on the investigation to possibly add more charges against the accused,’’ said Mamothame. Mamothame said Sepale’s court appearance emanates from a report by the police indicating that the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit was investigating a case of crimen injuria and two separate counts of statutory rape after they were reported at Kanana police station, respectively. ‘’In one of the cases, the suspect allegedly shared a nude picture of his private parts with the complainant; in the second and separate case, but involving the same suspect, two counts of statutory rape were laid on Saturday, May 6, 2023, by the parents of two boys aged 15 and 17. The public is urged to refrain from circulating sexual content of any form through all mediums as it may compromise the victims and their families, as well as the investigations into the matter,’’ said Mamothame.