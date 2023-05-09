Sex tape councillor Sepale’s statutory rape case has been postponed to May 17

Matlosana Local Municipality councillor Tebogo Sepale’s statutory rape case has been postponed to May 17 in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, Sepale requested a week to appoint a private attorney to represent him, and he will remain in police custody until his next court appearance.

"The state will oppose his bail application," said Mamothame. He is facing 11 provisional charges: two for statutory rape, three for the violation of a child's consent, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape, and one for sexual intimidation. Mamothame said that the State is not ruling out the possibility of more charges being added.

"His court appearance emanates from a report by the police indicating that the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit was investigating a case of crimen injuria and two separate counts of statutory rape after they were reported at Kanana police station, respectively," added Mamothame. Selape allegedly shared a nude picture of his private parts with the complainant. In the second and separate case, but involving the same suspect, two counts of statutory rape were laid on Saturday, May 6, 2023, by the parents of two boys, aged 15 and 17. "Investigations are still under way to gather more evidence against the suspect. The public is urged to refrain from circulating sexual content of any form through all mediums, as it may compromise the victims and their families, as well as the investigations into the matter," added Mamothame.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari Sekhaolelo, together with the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, lauded the police for acting swiftly in arresting the suspect. A senior public prosecutor has been assigned to the case due to its serious nature. The Star previously reported that Selape's membership in his party, the ANC, had been suspended with immediate effect after several videos of him allegedly having sex with a young man went viral. North West ANC provincial spokesperson Tumelo Maruping said the party noted with shock a video of one of its public representatives engaged in a sexual act.

"We have also received a number of complaints against the said public representative from various women. We are also aware that one of his victims has opened a case against him with law enforcement agencies. Arising from this despicable behaviour, the ANC has suspended the membership of Sepale with immediate effect, and therefore he will not be allowed to participate in the life of the movement," said Maruping. Maruping said this suspension would be in effect until the outcome of a disciplinary process. "He is suspended in terms of Rule 25.17.4 of the constitution of the ANC. This type of behaviour goes against our values and commitment to building a cohesive society in which all people are treated with respect and dignity. We will therefore not stand idle when such tendencies rear their ugly faces. We will act immediately and swiftly to root out such behaviour.