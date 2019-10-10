Johannesburg - A doctor accused of sexual assault allegedly walked out of the room when his patient refused to remove her underwear during a leg examination process.
Dr Muhammad Tahir Rasheed, who is an orthopaedic surgeon, was arrested on Friday, October 4 after the victim’s parent laid charges. He was charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a patient in two separate instances.
According to Hillbrow police spokesperson Captain Musa Shihambe, allegations are that the complaint’s daughter went to see the doctor for a leg examination.
During the examination, 57-year-old Rasheed allegedly told her to remove all her clothes.
“The said doctor was alleged to have started touching the young woman on her body and breasts,” Shihambe added.