Sexual assault doctor allegedly walked out when patient refused to remove underwear









File photo: Pexels Johannesburg - A doctor accused of sexual assault allegedly walked out of the room when his patient refused to remove her underwear during a leg examination process. Dr Muhammad Tahir Rasheed, who is an orthopaedic surgeon, was arrested on Friday, October 4 after the victim’s parent laid charges. He was charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a patient in two separate instances. According to Hillbrow police spokesperson Captain Musa Shihambe, allegations are that the complaint’s daughter went to see the doctor for a leg examination. During the examination, 57-year-old Rasheed allegedly told her to remove all her clothes. “The said doctor was alleged to have started touching the young woman on her body and breasts,” Shihambe added.

He further added that Rasheed then issued the victim with a date for hospital admission scheduled for August.

It is alleged that when the victim showed up at the hospital on the stated date, the doctor ordered her to remove her clothes, including underwear.

Shihambe said the victim took off the clothes and the doctor started to touch her inappropriately again before he walked away after the victim refused to remove her underwear.

He added that the suspect appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody.

It is believed that Rasheed had been about to leave the country when police arrested him.

A lawyer who didn’t want to be named said there was concern that there might be other possible victims and he hoped they would come forward.

Rasheed is yet to apply for bail.

The Star