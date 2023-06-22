Shades of South Africa’s Bonnie and Clyde

Johannesburg - Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana: Are they glamorising criminality with lavish apparel? Facebook rapist Bester and his partner in crime, Magudumana, have not only commanded attention for their gruesome actions, but their grand court appearance has become a hot topic.

Luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Burberry, full-blown Nike apparel, and a perfectly laid-back hairstyle and well-done make-up are what you are most likely to see from the pair. Bester and Magudumana, who took over headlines for multiple shameful acts, have grown more popular for their high-priced and elegant court appearances. This has also raised questions about whether they are romanticising their criminal acts or just showing off their heavy pockets.

Bester, who is popular for various crimes, escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre and faked his death in 2022. He was on the run for a year before being caught in Tanzania, and was brought back to South Africa alongside his partner, Magudumana. Many have accused them of appearing less remorseful for people accused of numerous inhumane cases.

But what does the law say about offenders facing new charges regarding what they should wear? According to information shared by Aldrin Sampear, it is reported that sentenced offenders (further charges) must be dressed in their private clothes, which are clean and neat. Nandipha Magudumana appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court for her alleged role in the Thabo Bester escape. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) “No inmate may appear in public courts in prison clothes. If an inmate does not have suitable private clothes, he or she must be provided with release clothes.”

Social media has been buzzing with various views about the duo, which has grown to be a hot topic even beyond South Africa’s shores. Tshepiso Lelaka is among those who accused the pair of glamorising criminality. “#DrNandiphaMagudumana, his father, and #ThaboBester are trying, by all means, to glamorise criminality by their dress code. Unfortunately, behind closed doors, it ain’t so. Prison will always be prison, same applies to crime. No glamour whatsoever. Marabastad Louis Vuitton.”

Another user, Lerato Mbele, also weighed in on the matter. “For me, it’s more about what the actual clothing and apparel brands have to say about a convicted rapist and murderer showing up in court brandishing their wares. Surely they must insist on a dissociation of sorts,” said Mbele. Bester’s case has also uncovered shocking affiliations with well-known personalities, including actress Simphiwe Ngema.